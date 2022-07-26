The last six races have seen Razgatlioglu win on four occasions including a WorldSBK treble at Donington Park, while Bautista, who has the most wins so far this season (6) won twice at Misano.

For Rea, the six-time champion is without a win since race three at Estoril, marking his worst run since this time last year when the Kawasaki rider failed to win in seven consecutive races.

That streak began at Most before continuing until race two at Magny-Cours - Razgatlioglu won all three races at the French circuit, however, the Superpole win was later awarded to Rea after it was deemed that the Pata Yamaha rider exceeded track limits on the final lap.

When we say ‘worst run’ since last season, it should be said that Rea has still been in very good form during the last two rounds, which included a new all-time lap record during qualifying at Donington Park.

And given the race one crash Bautista suffered, Rea has also closed the gap to the Aruba.it Ducati rider in the championship to 17 points - prior to the British round the Spaniard’s lead was 36.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Rea said: "Most is an exciting one because it is the last race of the first part of the season. It is important to go into the summer break with a good feeling and some momentum.

"It was a new circuit for everybody last season so we had a lot of learning to do. We hadn’t tested there so it was a more difficult weekend than we expected. Armed with all the data we gained last season, and the improvements in the Ninja ZX-10RR, I expect to start strongly.

"I enjoy the circuit and they have worked really hard to improve it and re-asphalt it in a lot of areas. I am expecting quite a different Most than in 2021. I expect a lot of local fans.

"I know when we used to race in the Czech Republic in the past they turned out in their thousands. It will be amazing to see all that support from the Czech fans.

"The target is to go there to maximise our opportunities and come away with a bag full of points before the summer break."

Lowes ‘close’ to finding his best WorldSBK form

Race two at Donington was not how Lowes would have wanted to end his home round - high track temperatures, a lack of confidence with the front and braking issues resulted in him losing performance compared to the rest of the weekend.

But having said that, Lowes believes it’s only a matter of time before his improved form turns into a ‘real good run of results’.

"Most is a relatively new addition to the calendar, only joining the WorldSBK series last year,” added Lowes.

"It’s a fun layout. They have changed a few things, including some of the tarmac for this year, so it will be interesting to see how it has evolved.

"I feel like I’m close to a real good run of results so I want to carry the momentum of Donington into this Most weekend. I want to get back on the podium, which would lead us nicely into the summer break. I’m excited to get out on track again with ‘Team 22.’"