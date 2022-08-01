Aegerter, who was banned from Sunday’s WorldSSP race at Most, stated ‘pressure, adrenaline and emotions’ got the best of him after he ‘simulated a medical situation’ in order to have race one red-flagged.

“First of all, I am sorry about the whole situation that arose after the incident in race one,” said Aegerter.

“As it was a very hectic situation, I did not act correctly and made mistakes. There was a lot of pressure, adrenaline and emotions.

“I never wanted to put other people in danger: I want to apologise for that. The championship is not finished yet, our focus now lies on the second part of the season in which I, together with the team, will work very hard to perform in the best way possible.

“I want to thank the team and all the sponsors, my family, friends and fans and everyone else for their unconditional support. We will never give up, see you in Magny-Cours.”

The former Moto2 rider also admitted to his error in the form of presenting supporting documents to the FIM, prior to race two getting underway.

Winner of nine Supersport races in succession heading into the Czech round, Aegerter was looking to create history as the first rider to win ten WorldSSP races on the trot.

But after being part of a four-rider crash at turn one, Aegerter instead had to watch main title rival Lorenzo Baldassarri win both races.

It was initially stated that Aegerter was ruled out of race two due to suffering possible concussion symptoms, but WorldSBK officials later confirmed that the Swiss rider would have been cleared to compete, but for a further investigation that found Aegerter guilty of unsporting behaviour.

Ten Kate Racing Team Manager, Kervin Bos added: "For Dominique, it is of course extremely regrettable what has happened in this situation. It is clear that a lot of factors influenced what eventually led to this outcome.

"They call Ten Kate Racing ‘Team Rocky’ for a reason, because we always get back up and we will do so again this time.

"We accept this setback and will work hard to return to Magny-Cours stronger than ever after the summer break."