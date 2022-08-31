Following a recent two-day WorldSBK test in Barcelona, Razgatlioglu was trackside with Pata Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli during Sunday’s double-header, before both riders headed out for their first-ever laps of the Cadwell circuit.

Known for its legendary mountain section where bikes usually go airborne, Razgatlioglu managed to do just that within three laps of circulating the track.

Sixth fastest at the Barcelona test after suffering a big highside which resulted in a red flag, Razgatlioglu will be back in WorldSBK action next weekend as the summer break ends with round seven at Magny-Cours.

After his crash there were fears of a broken elbow for the reigning world champion, which were soon put to bed by Razgatlioglu: "Out of Turn 5, I shifted to second gear and had a big highside, but anyway I am OK. My elbow has some big damage but it’s OK, not a problem to ride the bike.

"It’s not broken, so this is good and we will be able to race at Magny-Cours. I think for one week, I keep it in the bandage like now and it should be a fast recovery.

"In 2020, I did the same on the right side during the save at Jerez, but the next week, I rode because we had a race in Portimao, so it’s not a problem!"

Buchan shines at Cadwell

Without a podium all season, Buchan made it three rostrum finishes from three at Cadwell Park as he secured P2 in race one, before completing a double victory in Sunday’s longer races.

At the front of the championship heading into Snetterton - the final round before the Showdown begins - Bradley Ray has taken over the championship lead thanks to his treble podium finish which included winning race one.

"It’s been a fantastic weekend with the race win on Saturday and two second places today; it would have been nice to take it to Danny [Buchan] today, but he had unbelievable pace so fair play to him," said Ray after regaining the series lead.

"It’s not an easy track to race and there have been no other Yamahas on the podium so I’m super happy about that for me and the RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team as we seem to have made the difference this weekend.

"It hasn’t been easy but it’s nice to close the gap on Jason on podium credits and good to be back in the championship lead.

"I’m looking forward to Snetterton with the Yamaha R1 and the package we have and to be fighting for more wins there."

A disappointing weekend for McAMS Yamaha rider Jason O’Halloran ended with the Australian finishing seventh and eighth in race two and three.

The third rider to secure a showdown spot was Rory Skinner, with the potential 2023 Moto2 rider claiming a best result of second at Cadwell.