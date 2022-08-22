Rea crashed terribly at the Suzuka 8 Hours, on the same part of the circuit that cost Daijiro Kato his life.

He was airlifted to hospital and fell into a coma but his family have now revealed the most significant, positive news about his recovery so far.

“The last few days have been remarkable for Gino's progress,” they said on Monday.

“Communication is improving and the neuro rehabilitation has started.

“As everyone knows this kind of trauma will take time to heal but Gino's Speedy-G recovery is on the way.

“We would like to thank the hospital here in Mie, especially the doctors and nurses of the ICU unit. We would also like to thank Suzuka Circuit for their help during this time.”