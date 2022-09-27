A distant fifth as he battled tyre wear in Saturday’s opener, the Pata Yamaha star then edged his way upwards with fourth and third in the Superpole and second race.

But like Rea, Razgatlioglu was never able to threaten the Barcelona dominance of Bautista and Ducati.

The Spaniard swept to three home wins and rebuilding his WorldSBK championship lead to 59-points over Razgatlioglu, with Rea now just eight behind the #1, with four rounds to go.

“For me, it was a very difficult weekend. In Race 1, we started very well but we finished in fifth place because we were eating the rear tyre,” Razgatlioglu said.

“[On Sunday], my plan was just follow Jonny and Bassani and Rinaldi, because I know Alvaro is very fast.

“I wanted to keep the rear tyre because I understood that first position was not possible in this race. I focused on second and third position. I am very happy that we’re back on the podium.

“I am not focused on the Championship, I am just looking race by race.”

Next up will be Portimao, followed by the end of season flyaways in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

“Portimao is a very good track for me and also Jonny is very strong, Alvaro is very strong.

“We are fighting again. Argentina will be a little bit difficult because of the very long straight, which is better for the Ducati, but I will keep fighting.

“I love Indonesia, and I think we are fighting for the win in Indonesia. Australia, I don’t know!

“We have many races and the Championship is not finished.”