Portimao WorldSBK Race 1 start time confirmed after lengthy delay

Set to start at 14:00pm local and UK time, the opening WorldSBK race at Portimao was delayed due to the medical helicopter not having returned to the circuit.

Update: Race 1 will get underway at 15:15pm local time.

A revised race length has also been confirmed as the original 20-lap distance has been reduced to 14.

Steeman, who clashed with Jose Luis Gonzalez Perez, has been transported to hospital after suffering polytrauma and head injuries.

Jonathan Rea will start from pole after breaking the all-time lap record in Superpole, while Toprak Razgatlioglu will line-up alongside the Kawasaki rider.

After having his final lap deleted, WorldSBK championship leader Alvaro Bautista is only ninth.