The Dutch rider, who had taken the lead of the race moments prior, was involved in a big crash that brought out red flags.

Postponed until after the WorldSSP race 1, the WorldSSP300 race restart will not take place until later today following significant delays that were needed in order for a medical helicopter to be brought in.

Steeman has since been taken to a local hospital after polytrauma and head injuries were diagnosed.

MEDICAL DIRECTOR INFO:



Rider #72 V. Steeman has been transported to Faro Hospital with polytrauma and head injury after a crash in the #WorldSSP300 Race#PRTWorldSBK — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 8, 2022

Crash.net will bring you the latest on Steeman's condition as and when further updates are provided.