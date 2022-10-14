Flora van Limbeek died on Thursday, aged 59, after a cardiac arrest, reports Racesport.nl.

Steeman died on Tuesday, aged 22, after being involved in an accident in a WorldSSP300 race last weekend.

The MotoGP paddock united at Phillip Island ahead of the Australian MotoGP to pay their respects to Steeman, and the legendary rider Phil Read who has also passed away.

Maverick Vinales, the cousin of Dean Berta Vinales who died last year in WorldSSP300, explained how he believes the safety measures can be improved.

“For me, with the Supersport 300, the problem is that the bikes are [140] kilos, no speed, so they go 30 altogether,” Vinales said. “And of course if someone crashes in the front, it is impossible to escape.

“For me, it's not about the age, it's not about the riders, it’s about the bikes. They have no power [but] weight like a MotoGP. Brakes are shit. Swingarms are from the street, so the problem is the category.”

The thoughts of everybody at Crash.net are with the family of Victor and Flora.