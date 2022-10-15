Lorenzo Baldassarri and GMT94 Yamaha move up to WorldSBK for 2023

After the signings of Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter at GRT Yamaha for 2023, the Japanese manufacturer has added its third WorldSBK rookie in Baldassarri.

The former Moto2 rider, who is in the midst of a title challenge against reigning WorldSSP champion Aegerter, has been on the podium 14 times out of 18 races which also includes four wins in what’s turned out to be a very impressive rookie season in Supersport.

"I’m very happy, because I started this project with Yamaha in WorldSSP from Moto2, and my goal was always to be in WorldSBK," said Baldassarri.

"This year, we’ve had a very good season, we have grown together and I’m always improving.

"I’m ready for this step into the WorldSBK Championship with Yamaha and the GMT94 Yamaha WorldSBK Team, so thanks to them for giving me this opportunity; I can’t wait to start this new adventure."

With Motoxracing Yamaha likely to stay in WorldSBK for a second season - it remains to be seen whether Gil MotorSport Yamaha do the same - there could be a scenario where Yamaha has the most bikes on the grid with seven.

Also speaking about the addition of Baldassarri to WorldSBK, Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe’s Road Racing manager added: "It’s good news for Yamaha and GMT94. It means that the programme is working and working quite well.

"GMT have improved the performance and the knowledge of the championship and, as we have seen in the past with GRT, it is nice that this team are able to step up.

"The challenge will be a tough one but Christophe and the guys at GMT94 are working hard to be ready for next season.

"I’m not a dreamer, I know it’s tough for a rookie team but also, I know it’s tough for a rookie rider in this championship. The WorldSBK level is increasing year by year so we need to be realistic.

"Lorenzo has proved, this year, that he can adapt to a new Championship and new competitors. He’s shown the speed and strong motivation. He’s convinced and we are convinced that WorldSBK will suit him in terms of riding style, but most important is commitment.

"He’s working hard every day to achieve the best possible results this year. He’s fighting for the title and we hope he achieves his dream. He has a clear target in mind for 2023 in WorldSBK and we will support this important step."

Baldassarri becomes the 19th rider to be confirmed on the 2023 Superbike grid.