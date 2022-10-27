Despite winning the Superpole WorldSBK race in San Juan, Razgatlioglu saw his championship hopes dented in a big way after falling in Race One, while Alvaro Bautista went on to win.

The reigning world champion kept alive his streak of winning at least one race since Misano after holding off Bautista in spectacular fashion, however, it was Race One where the Yamaha rider made a mistake that is likely to cost him any chance of claiming back-to-back Superbike titles.

Now 82 points back in the WorldSBK standings, Razgatlioglu stated after the weekend that his spirits were low before bouncing back with a victory and second place in the second feature race.

"My team always believes in me," said Razgatlioglu. "My motivation was after the fall in the basement. But it's never bad mouthed, they just tell me they believe in me.

"It's good, even if it's not easy for me. It was my first mistake in a race in two years - I think the last time I crashed was in Portimao 2020. This is how my team helps me to stay motivated."

Like Jonathan Rea, Razgatlioglu was powerless to defend against Bautista as race two went on, with the Ducati rider again showing exceptional late race pace.

Bautista, who has won at least one race at every round except Donington Park when Razgatlioglu completed a hat-trick of wins, could seal his first WorldSBK title at the next round in Indonesia.

For Razgatlioglu to have a chance of taking the title fight down to the season-finale in Phillip Island, the Yamaha rider will likely need to finish ahead of the Spaniard in all three races at Mandalika, while avoiding another rare mistake.

Razgatlioglu’s crash in San Juan was the Turkish star’s first mistake in two years, something that angered the Yamaha man.

"I was pissed off after my first racing crash this season, but we gave a strong answer together on Sunday," Razgatlioglu said.

"The team did an excellent job and I made a reset. Sunday morning all I thought about was that I needed a win."