Portimao to remain on WorldSBK calendar until 2027

Home to some of the most memorable battles in WorldSBK, Portimao has been a mainstay on the WorldSBK calendar since 2008, with the exception of 2016 when no round was held in Portugal.

Portimao was home to Ben Spies’ world title victory during his rookie season in 2009, while also being home to a dramatic round in 2021 as Jonathan Rea handed Toprak Razgatlioglu a big advantage in the championship battle.

Portimao has also seen several riders put on dominant displays - none more than Rea who is a 13-time race winner at the Algarve International circuit.

The 2022 round saw Razgatlioglu win the opening two races before series leader Alvaro Bautista claimed victory in race three.

Speaking about the contract renewal, WorldSBK Executive Director, Gregorio Lavilla, said: "We are delighted to have reached this contract extension of five more seasons with the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

"The Portuguese Round has always been a key event of the Championship and having it back until 2027 highlights the importance of the venue on the WorldSBK calendar.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the circuit to keep building on a popular event. It’s always a hit with the fans but also with the riders and the paddock community.

"The circuit’s spectacular layout always provides some great action and the on-site experience meets the highest standards thanks to the venue’s world-class facilities."

Portimao has hosted a total of 14 WorldSBK rounds which is 16 fewer than Phillip Island and Assen, both are tied on 30.