Is the Ducati bike the fastest on the straights of the top three teams? Yes is the simple answer. Is Bautista's weight an added advantage over the taller Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea? Yes would be the answer to that too, however, it’s also become apparent that the Spaniard has been making the difference in 2022, as was the case for large parts of the 2019 WorldSBK campaign.

But now a more complete Superbike rider, Bautista has added consistency and a mistake-free element to his riding that has made him unbeatable in a lot of races this season.

Yet, critics still remain for the former MotoGP rider who believe the power of his Panigale V4 R is the leading reason for his success.

But speaking about the subject, Bautista used an interesting example to make his point heard.

"I don't care what people say." added Bautista. "Those who really follow the races know very well what my strengths are and also my weaknesses. Now I ask a question, if I win thanks to the engine, why didn't Pedrosa win many races in MotoGP?

"As I have already said, people You can think what you want. I only think about giving my best on the track and taking advantage of all my potential."

Pedrosa won over 30 races in MotoGP so the argument that he did not win is not a valid one, but that’s not what Bautista meant as he clarified on his social media.

Rea wants more balance in WorldSBK

WorldSBK recently confirmed new Super Concession rules in order to bring the field closer together for 2023.

A statement from WorldSBK officials said: “Super Concessions for 2022 are chassis based. By allowing a greater setting range, manufacturers will be better able to optimise their machines for the intense level of competition that World Superbike is famous for.

“Since the first meeting of the SBK Commission on Thursday 6th October, this Super Concession concept has been in use, mainly for testing the concept for the end of the 2022 season and to prepare for the 2023 season.”

But with that said, Rea has remained critical of the current situation: "I understand the decision of the Super Concessions, but I would like to see a championship in which the best bike is built within the limits of the homologation and the regulations.

"In this way, anyone would be tempted to buy that bike. But what do you do? when in a dealership you find a motorcycle for 40,000 euros and another for 17,000 euros? It is not exactly the same."