WorldSBK’s 2023 calendar: 11 rounds confirmed, season-opener in Phillip Island

The provisional 2023 WorldSBK calendar has officially been unveiled and sees changes that include Australia and Indonesia moving to the beginning of the season.

The Australian round will close out the 2022 campaign and could play host to Alvaro Bautista winning his maiden Superbike title, however, the Ducati rider also has the chance to win the championship this weekend in Mandalika.

After WorldSBK began its season in Aragon for the last two years, Phillip Island retakes its place as the season-opener, as was the case from 2009 to 2020.

Mandalika, which was the season-finale in 2021 and penultimate round of 2022, will become the second round of the championship.

Then teams and riders head to Europe as Assen, Catalunya and Misano will take place before round six at Donington Park.

Races in Most, Magny-Cours, Aragon, Portimao and San Juan follow, before the season-finale which is still TBA.

Along with the release of the 2023 calendar, 2013 world champion Tom Sykes will be back on the WorldSBK grid after signing for Puccetti Kawasaki.

Official 2023 WorldSBK Calendar

Pre-season test:

Phillip Island - February 20-21

12 Provisional Rounds

Phillip Island - February 24-26

Mandalika - March 3-5

Assen - April 21-23

Catalunya - May 5-7

Misano - June 2-4

Donington Park - June 30-July 2

Most - July 28-30

Magny-Cours - September 8-10

Aragon - September 22-24

Portimao - September 29-October 1

San Juan - October 13-15

TBA