Bautista wrapped up the 2022 WorldSBK championship in Race 2 at Mandalika after finishing second to Razgatlioglu, who completed his second hat-trick of the season.

Razgatlioglu’s second clean-sweep of the season is one more than what Bautista has managed, while it also brought the two rivals level on 14 wins with one round to go.

However, it’s the consistency and lack of mistakes that has seen Bautista separate himself from Rea and Razgatlioglu.

Bautista has finished outside of the top two on just seven occasions in 33 races, whereas Razgatlioglu has been off the top two steps of the podium 12 times and Rea 18.

Given his results it’s no surprise Bautista feels consistency played a huge role in his title win, although the Spaniard was quick to point out that he beat both riders whilst they were at the top of their game.

"During the whole season, I was so happy because I had a lot of experience from the past," said Bautista. "I tried to be the best possible rider, not make mistakes. I think our performance has been really, really high.

"I think I had the best performance level ever from Toprak and Jonathan. They performed at a really high level in all races. I was lucky that I made fewer mistakes than them. What’s important is also consistency.

"I could beat Jonathan, a six-time World Champion and Toprak, a one-time Champion, breaking all the records at all the tracks which means the level is so high. We can win with this amazing level."

Bautista a ‘fantastic rider’ says Luigi Dall’Igna after Ducati wins first WorldSBK title since 2011

Despite a fractious relationship developing between Bautista and Ducati towards the end of 2019 - ultimately bringing an end to their time together as Bautista switched to Honda - both sides didn’t hesitate when the option to agree a return was there.

Dall’Igna, who is the General manager of Ducati Corse, was in attendance for Bautista’s win just seven days after Francesco Bagnaia secured the MotoGP title.

And after watching Bautista perform at one of the highest levels we’ve ever seen from a WorldSBK rider, fitting praise was given to the former 125cc world champion.

"It is a wonderful day for us," added Dall’Igna. "We worked a lot with Alvaro in the past and in 2019 we did a fantastic job until the middle of the season.

"In the end, we could not win the crown. Today we did, and it was a fantastic emotion. It was a special day.

"This is probably one of the best seasons of his life. This year, and 2006, were two really amazing seasons for him. He won the 2006 125cc World Championship and today he won WorldSBK.

"He’s a real fantastic rider and I’m really, really happy he could get the title today."