After a big mistake in Race 1 which led to Redding being last by the end of lap one, The BMW rider bounced back during Sunday’s WorldSBK double-header to finish sixth on both occasions.

But while it was a strong performance from Redding and BMW after it appeared as though their competition was stronger earlier in the weekend, the British rider thought a better result was possible.

"The weekend was difficult with the track conditions. It was obviously hard for us to set the bike up because the track was changing all the time," said Redding.

"Today was better for me. In the Superpole Race, I felt good with the bike and I was able to get a good result. And in the main race this afternoon, I felt pretty good, but I went off track again, trying to make an overtake and I lost the front group.

"I had a strong pace at the end of the race, I was catching, I passed two or three guys. The pace was there but I made another mistake.

"I was angry at myself for that because the pace was enough for the fourth position today so I could have battled with them. But we keep pushing, we keep trying and are looking forward to the next race in Phillip Island."

Had Redding not made several errors, something that also happened to team-mate Michael Van Der Mark when the Dutch rider was pressing on in Race 1 before crashing out, then he could have been fighting with the likes of Axel Bassani and Andrea Locatelli for fourth.

‘I felt on fire’, says Bassani after another strong WorldSBK showing

After having wrapped up the Independent Riders’ title prior to Race 2 getting underway, Bassani then put himself in podium contention early on as he got through on Jonathan Rea.

But as has been the case on more than one occasion this season, Bassani faded as the race went which left him down in fifth spot.

Speaking about his weekend, Bassani added: "Finally, I won the Independent Riders’ Championship. I'm really happy. Today, we made a lot a really good steps with the bike.

"Yesterday, I really couldn't ride like I wanted. But today I felt good with the bike, I could stay with the top three guys.

"I only want to enjoy the moment. It's really hot here so it's difficult to have a normal race. You have to manage yourself physically, to stay focused on the race.

"I felt on fire. But anyway, we finished the race, we did our job!"