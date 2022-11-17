Tetsuta Nagashima to replace Iker Lecuona for WorldSBK season-finale

Lecuona is 35 points ahead of team-mate Xavi Vierge in the battle for rookie of the year honours, and is therefore the favourite to secure that crown as his fellow Spaniard has not scored that amount of points in a single round this season.

Nagashima will step in for Lecuona having enjoyed one of his best seasons as a professional.

The Japanese rider spearheaded Honda’s charge at the Suzuka 8 hours alongside Lecuona, taking victory ahead of Kawasaki and six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea.

Nagashima was then brought in as wildcard rider in MotoGP for the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, before replacing Takaaki Nakagami at Buriram, Phillip Island and Sepang.

Nagashima, who will be making his Superbike debut, said: "I’m really happy to compete in the final WorldSBK round because it will be my first experience of the series and I’m both curious and looking forward to it.

"At the same time, I wish Iker a speedy recovery and hope he’ll be back soon. I will try to help the team with the bike, collecting as much data as possible for the future and doing my best to enjoy this opportunity.

"As I said, it’s my WorldSBK debut so I don’t know what to expect and the weekend schedule is also new to me but I’m ready to get going!"

With Nagashima yet to confirm his future for 2023, a good impression in WorldSBK could go a long way to seeing him claim one of the final seats for next season, or put himself in the shop window for 2024 which is a more realistic possibility.