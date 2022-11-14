Already down on power compared to the current Ducati Panigale V4 R model that was introduced in 2019 and just won the 2022 WorldSBK title in the hands of Alvaro Bautista, Yamaha will need subtle adjustments to make them a bigger threat.

Razgatlioglu is likely to finish the season as runner-up to Bautista, and although the Turkish star has been a match for the Spaniard throughout the entire year - both riders have 14 wins - Ducati hold one clear advantage which is straight-line speed.

As they do in MotoGP, Ducati have been able to control races due to having an extensive advantage - this is not the case over every team - but it is true when comparing the Italian manufacturer to Yamaha in both categories.

When asked if he will be aided with a new bike from Yamaha, Razgatlioglu said: "Everybody is very fast. The [Yamaha] bike is maybe similar speed [as 2021] but we have also been improving a lot every race weekend.

"Ducati is very fast this season but we are talking too much about Ducati’s speed. [We are] not bringing a new bike for next year, not officially, but my team is still working to have a good bike."

When hearing that Ducati are introducing a new package for 2023, Razgatlioglu joked: "I don’t understand Ducati - it looks like a slow bike? Next year is coming a new one - I don’t understand Ducati’s mentality but Yamaha next year is not coming with a new bike.

"We need a bit more power and also maybe the electronics. Some engine brake, I don’t know… we will see. We are starting testing directly after Phillip Island."

After securing his second hat-trick of the season in Mandalika, which puts him one clear of Bautista, Razgatlioglu reflected on his season by acknowledging the improvements made even if it didn’t result in the same outcome as 2021.

"I’m really happy about this year because I improved incredibly. My level is more than last year," said the Pata Yamaha rider. "I am feeling this. This is good for me. Okay, we are fighting the first bike but we are also learning and this is good for us."

After Bautista claimed 2022 was the best level of racing in WorldSBK history, Razgatlioglu agreed that the on track battles that included him on the Ducati instead of Scott Redding were of a higher level.

Razgatlioglu said: "This year I think is much better. We are more fast. Last year we are not fast.

"I am enjoying last year because I was fighting with Scott Redding and Jonathan Rea - but sometimes Scott crashed. But this year I think is good because everybody is fast and I’m learning and we are faster than last year."