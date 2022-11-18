Over three tenths down on both riders come the end of FP1 and FP2 at Phillip Island, the 2021 WorldSBK champion failed to complete a stint of over ten laps during the afternoon session, whilst also finishing as the only rider not to improve his time from FP1.

Razgatlioglu made several quick dashes back to pit lane in the hope that improvements with the set-up could be made, however, the Pata Yamaha man was still lacking the pace he needed to challenge.

Razgatlioglu, who claimed Bautista was the clear favourite before a wheel was even turned in Australia, is of the same belief heading into the first of two race days on Saturday.

"After Mandalika, it was not the perfect day for me. We didn’t have a strong start," said Razgatlioglu. "Anyway, after two years, we come back to Phillip Island and we are now trying to have a good set-up for my bike.

"I hope tomorrow we find a good set-up and we start to come back strongly. Kawasaki are very strong at this track, I remember 2020, and also Bautista is very strong.

"I think he will ride alone in the race. It looks like his pace is very fast. I will try to join this group.

"I am just searching for a good set-up. I hope I find this and ride with Jonny and Alvaro. Maybe, in the race, we are fighting with Alvaro."

In recent rounds Razgatlioglu has gone up against Bautista as his main challenger for race wins, however, it was Rea who led the way during Friday practice while his Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes was also very strong.

The last time WorldSBK visited Phillip Island all three riders won a race and this weekend looks like it could be heading towards a similar results pattern, but with the world champion in the mix too.

Speaking whilst FP2 was taking place, Pata Yamaha Team Principal, Paul Denning, highlighted all three riders as ones to watch, along with the issues his rider was facing.

"We’re struggling a little bit finding the balance of the bike so far today," said Denning. "Phillip Island is a circuit with different requirements to every other racetrack. It looks like Bautista in particular has hit the ground running, and the two KRT factory bikes.

"We’re just a little bit off finding a comfortable balance and the track seems quite green at the minute, so that’s a challenge as well.

"Couldn’t be a more different track layout as it was in Indonesia just a few days ago, so we’ve got a challenge to improve for tomorrow and catch the other guys."