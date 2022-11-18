Jonathan Rea left it late to top FP2 ahead of Alvaro Bautista, although the WorldSBK champion appears to be the favourite heading into Saturday's opening race in Phillip Island.

Fourth fastest in FP1, Alex Lowes immediately found more pace as he went fastest to begin FP2.

As the British rider looked set to improve even further on his next effort a red flag was deployed due to Cape Barren geese appearing on track.

As the session got back underway, Bautista rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:31.570s.

The new world champion then improved by just under a tenth to extend his advantage over Lowes, while Rea was third aboard the second factory Kawasaki machine.

After a strong showing in FP1, Tetsuta Nagashima was again in fine form aboard the Team HRC Honda bike as he sat inside the top five early on.

Over 1.3 seconds down on Bautista with 15 minutes gone, Toprak Razgatlioglu’s difficult start to FP2 resulted in him being down in eighth place as improvements were needed.

2022 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:31.127s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.105s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.289s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.543s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.594s 6 Tetsuta Nagashima JAP Team HRC WorldSBK +0.742s 7 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.869s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.931s 9 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.122s 10 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.202s 11 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.391s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.402s 13 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.593s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.653s 15 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.687s 16 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.875s 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +1.884s 18 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +1.991s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.357s 20 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.421s 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +3.024s 22 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +3.495s

Directly behind Rea on track, Bautista went even faster as he put two tenths between himself and Lowes.

Rea and Bautista then switched positions as the Kawasaki rider pulled off the racing line to allow the Ducati rider through. With the Spaniard in front of him, Rea was able to find more pace as he moved ahead of Lowes.

There was a big moment for Michael Ruben Rinaldi as the Italian ran off track at turn four following a mistake under braking.

Continuing to lead the way, Bautista was demonstrating incredible long-run pace as he continued to lap within three tenths of his fastest time. The Ducati rider was also challenging Rea and Lowes’ best times with more than ten laps on the tyres.

An impressive lap on his third stint saw Rea close the gap on Bautista to +0.065s.

Razgatlioglu, who was following Rea, eventually found the type of performance expected as he moved up to fourth place, three tenths off Bautista.

Just as though Bautista looked safe at the top of the leaderboard, an impressive final stint from Rea saw him challenge the former MotoGP rider on several occasions before finally getting the better of him.

Rea set the fastest lap of the day in order to go quicker than Bautista, while Lowes remained ahead of Razgatlioglu.

Phillip Island WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.075s

2020 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Rea topped the opening practice in Phillip Island as WorldSBK made its return to Australia for the first time since 2020.

The six-time champion was just 0.022s clear of new WorldSBK champion Bautista, who suffered a rare crash after being followed by Razgatlioglu.

The Yamaha rider rounded out the top three but was three tenths down on his two rivals.

Replacing the injured Iker Lecuona, Tetsuta Nagashima made a strong impression on his debut for Team HRC as he finished ninth.

2022 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:31.284s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.022s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.320s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.326s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.180s 6 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.200s 7 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.382s 8 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.532s 9 Tetsuta Nagashima JAP Team HRC WorldSBK +1.680s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.690s 11 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.846s 12 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.858s 13 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.860s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.968s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +2.047s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +2.093s 17 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +2.142s 18 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.593s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.943s 20 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +3.204s 21 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +3.609s 22 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +4.140s

Phillip Island Weekend Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 00:30-01:15

Free Practice 2 - 05:00-05:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 23:50-00:20

Superpole - 02:10-02:25

Race 1 - 05:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 23:30-23:45

Superpole Race - 02:00

Race 2 - 05:00