Australia WorldSBK FP2 Results: Jonathan Rea denies Alvaro Bautista late on

RobertJones's picture
18 Nov 2022
Jonathan Rea Australian WorldSBK, 18 November

Results from Friday Practice, round 12 of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

Jonathan Rea left it late to top FP2 ahead of Alvaro Bautista, although the WorldSBK champion appears to be the favourite heading into Saturday's opening race in Phillip Island. 

Fourth fastest in FP1, Alex Lowes immediately found more pace as he went fastest to begin FP2.

As the British rider looked set to improve even further on his next effort a red flag was deployed due to Cape Barren geese appearing on track. 

As the session got back underway, Bautista rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:31.570s.

The new world champion then improved by just under a tenth to extend his advantage over Lowes, while Rea was third aboard the second factory Kawasaki machine. 

After a strong showing in FP1, Tetsuta Nagashima was again in fine form aboard the Team HRC Honda bike as he sat inside the top five early on. 

Over 1.3 seconds down on Bautista with 15 minutes gone, Toprak Razgatlioglu’s difficult start to FP2 resulted in him being down in eighth place as improvements were needed. 

2022 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:31.127s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.105s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.289s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.543s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.594s
6Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC WorldSBK+0.742s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.869s
8Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.931s
9Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.122s
10Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.202s
11Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.391s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.402s
13Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.593s
14Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.653s
15Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+1.687s
16Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.875s
17Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+1.884s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+1.991s
19Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.357s
20Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+2.421s
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+3.024s
22Kyle SmithGBRPedercini Kawasaki+3.495s

Directly behind Rea on track, Bautista went even faster as he put two tenths between himself and Lowes.

Rea and Bautista then switched positions as the Kawasaki rider pulled off the racing line to allow the Ducati rider through. With the Spaniard in front of him, Rea was able to find more pace as he moved ahead of Lowes. 

There was a big moment for Michael Ruben Rinaldi as the Italian ran off track at turn four following a mistake under braking.

Continuing to lead the way, Bautista was demonstrating incredible long-run pace as he continued to lap within three tenths of his fastest time. The Ducati rider was also challenging Rea and Lowes’ best times with more than ten laps on the tyres. 

An impressive lap on his third stint saw Rea close the gap on Bautista to +0.065s. 

Razgatlioglu, who was following Rea, eventually found the type of performance expected as he moved up to fourth place, three tenths off Bautista. 

Just as though Bautista looked safe at the top of the leaderboard, an impressive final stint from Rea saw him challenge the former MotoGP rider on several occasions before finally getting the better of him.

Rea set the fastest lap of the day in order to go quicker than Bautista, while Lowes remained ahead of Razgatlioglu.

Phillip Island WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.075s

2020 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Rea topped the opening practice in Phillip Island as WorldSBK made its return to Australia for the first time since 2020.

The six-time champion was just 0.022s clear of new WorldSBK champion Bautista, who suffered a rare crash after being followed by Razgatlioglu. 

The Yamaha rider rounded out the top three but was three tenths down on his two rivals. 

Replacing the injured Iker Lecuona, Tetsuta Nagashima made a strong impression on his debut for Team HRC as he finished ninth.

2022 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Free Practice Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:31.284s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.022s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.320s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.326s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.180s
6Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.200s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.382s
8Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.532s
9Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC WorldSBK+1.680s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.690s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.846s
12Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+1.858s
13Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.860s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.968s
15Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+2.047s
16Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+2.093s
17Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.142s
18Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.593s
19Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.943s
20Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+3.204s
21Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+3.609s
22Kyle SmithGBRPedercini Kawasaki+4.140s

Phillip Island Weekend Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 00:30-01:15

Free Practice 2 - 05:00-05:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 23:50-00:20

Superpole - 02:10-02:25

Race 1 - 05:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 23:30-23:45

Superpole Race - 02:00

Race 2 - 05:00

 