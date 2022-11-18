While team-mate Jonathan Rea topped both sessions, Lowes also slotted into a competitive third, just 0.289s behind the Ulsterman.

The only rider to get between the ZX-10Rs was Ducati’s newly crowned champion Alvaro Bautista.

“It was good, really positive, coming off the back of a tough weekend last weekend [at Mandalika] where I couldn’t get the feeling I needed,” said Lowes. “Today’s been the opposite; I didn’t touch the bike today really.

"There was no difference" - Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha's 2023 engine | MotoGP 2023 Video of &quot;There was no difference&quot; - Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha&#039;s 2023 engine | MotoGP 2023

“I just tried to relax. It’s all about tyre life and trying to get the tyres to last over the 22 laps here.

“In the first session, I used the same tyre. In the afternoon, we made a small change and it felt a little bit better on the front. In general, we had a really positive day and I’m happy with the feeling I have with the bike.

“There are a few more bumps at Phillip Island than I remember, especially at the last corners and at Turn 3, but it’s not bad.”

While Rea is seeking to end a 24-race win drought stretching back to Estoril, Lowes hasn’t been on the top step of the WorldSBK podium since 2020.

“It was good for Kawasaki. We want to be fighting for the top step,” he said of the 1-3 Friday form.

“Obviously, Jonny’s not won for a long time so it would be nice to have a Kawasaki up there winning and I feel this weekend, if it’s dry anyway, we have a good chance to go and fight for victory.”

After a dry Friday, weather forecasts predict a risk of rain during Saturday and Sunday.

“I just tried to relax. It’s all about tyre life and trying to get the tyres to last over the 22 laps here.

“In the first session, I used the same tyre. In the afternoon, we made a small change and it felt a little bit better on the front. In general, we had a really positive day and I’m happy with the feeling I have with the bike.

“There are a few more bumps at Phillip Island than I remember, especially at the last corners and at Turn 3, but it’s not bad.”

While Rea is seeking to end a 24-race win drought stretching back to Estoril, Lowes hasn’t been on the top step of the WorldSBK podium since 2020.

“It was good for Kawasaki. We want to be fighting for the top step,” Lowes said of the team's 1-3 Friday form.

“Obviously, Jonny’s not won for a long time so it would be nice to have a Kawasaki up there winning and I feel this weekend, if it’s dry anyway, we have a good chance to go and fight for victory.”

After a sunny Friday, weather forecasts predict a risk of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Lowes starts Saturday's opening race holding sixth in the world championship, 11 points behind Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) and 4 ahead of Axel Bassani (Ducati).