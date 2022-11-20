After failing to convert pole into a Race 1 victory on Saturday, Bautista did just that during the final two WorldSBK races of 2022.

A risky decision to put dry tyres on while the track remained wet was made for the Superpole Race, and by the end of lap one it appeared as though that was the wrong move. Bautista slid down to P14 before rapidly making progress in the next few laps.

After making his way back into the top ten and then top five, Bautista began to reel in race leaders Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu before overtaking both men on lap nine of the ten-lap race.

Joking about the decision in parc ferme, Bautista said: "I’m too old to make this gamble! I’m a father and next time I have to think more about whether to put the slicks with the conditions we had at the beginning.

"For sure, I had nothing to lose so it was just to have fun. I took the gamble. In the beginning, it was crazy. It was too humid. Fortunately, I know this track very well especially from my MotoGP career.

"I knew that with this kind of weather, the track could dry very, very, very fast. I just tried and it worked. In the beginning, I had to be very careful.

"I saw many riders pass me and I could do nothing to stop them! When the track was drying, I started to feel better and it was the opposite.

"I tried to pass them as soon as possible but it was not easy. I had a couple of moments in the race but, in the end, it was so good. I’m so happy because the gamble worked well. It was one of my best races of my career!"

While the Superpole Race might have been described as one of his best by the new world champion, Race 2 was another impressive showing from the Ducati rider.

A late red flag cost Rea the chance to try and win his second race of the weekend, however, Bautista’s early defence was key to remaining ahead.

The Kawasaki rider was clearly quicker mid-corner but the Spaniard placed his Panigale V4 R perfectly to give Rea no opportunities at getting through.

Bautista added: "Today was amazing! Race 2 was again so fun with the bike. Today, everything was normal so I could push from the beginning. I lost a lot of positions in the beginning and then I got the lead.

"To make my pace, the pace was quite acceptable, and Jonathan was just behind. I expected a big battle, especially in the last two laps, but unfortunately the red flag stopped the race.

"I think it has been the best way to end this amazing season. I’m so happy. Now we have to celebrate and now we have to prepare for next season."