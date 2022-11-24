Danilo Petrucci returns to Barni after signing 2023 WorldSBK deal with Ducati

The addition of Petrucci to WorldSBK completes Ducati’s 2023 line-up after world champion Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi remained at the Aruba.it Ducati team, while Axel Bassani and Phillip Oettl also stayed put with Motocorsa and GoEleven respectively.

The Italian has signed a one-year deal at Barni, the same team that he made his Superstock debut with in 2011.

Petrucci’s return to Barni, this time in WorldSBK, comes after heavy rumours linking him with a switch to the series last year.

There was also talk of the Italian replacing Rinaldi at the factory team before the latter was also retained on a one-year deal.

Runner-up to Jake Gagne in MotoAmerica in 2022, Petrucci will compete in his third different series since leaving MotoGP at the end of 2021.

"I’m really pleased to be back with Barni," said Petrucci. "2011 was one of my best ever seasons but, more importantly, I couldn’t say no to the chance to race in World Superbike with such a competitive bike.

"It’s a championship in which I’ve never competed, and I can’t wait to measure up against the competition.

"I want to thank the entire Barni team for giving me this opportunity and everybody that has contributed to making this agreement possible."

With Ducati dominating MotoGP and WorldSBK in 2022 - add to that the Bologna-based brand is bringing a brand new Panigale V4 R to the table in 2023 - and Petrucci should be competitive from the outset.