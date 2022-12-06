Hafizh Syahrin to remain at MIE Honda for 2023 WorldSBK season

The former MotoGP rider endured a nightmare rookie season in WorldSBK as he scored just ten points over 33 races.

While Syahrin did manage to outscore team-mate Leandro Mercado, who is no longer with the team, the Malaysian rider was largely uncompetitive on a bike that had very few similarities to the factory Hondas of Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

"I’m very happy to stay with the MIE Racing Honda Team again next season," said Syahrin.

"I know that Midori (Moriwaki) is putting together a stronger package for 2023 while I will focus on giving all that I can, building on last year’s experience and aiming to finish in the points at every race.

"My primary target is to be more competitive and I’m ready to work hard to achieve that."

Syahrin is the final Honda rider to be confirmed for the 2023 season, with Granado replacing Mercado as the only change across its two teams.

The Brazilian competed for MIE Honda in a one-off appearance in 2020 but will be making his full-time debut in WorldSBK next season.

Runner-up to Dominique Aegerter in the MotoE World Cup this past season, Granado called it ‘my goal’ to make it to the Superbike class.

Granado said: "I am really very happy to race my first season in World Superbike in 2023. First of all, I would like to thank Midori, Honda and all the sponsors which gave me this opportunity.

"It has long been my goal to make it to World Superbike. I have won four Brazilian Superbike championships and raced in the Spanish Superbike championship the last two seasons.

"It's a category I know, even though obviously the World Championship is at a higher level. I raced at a round in the MIE Racing Honda Team in 2020 in Portugal and I really enjoyed it.

"I liked seeing how the team worked and Midori made me feel really welcome in the team."