Laverty suffered a crash with five laps to go in the final WorldSBK race of the season after being involved in an incident that saw Xavi Fores run into the former Bonovo Action BMW rider.

Laverty, who was discharged after four days in hospital, was then found to have internal complications which resulted in him returning to the same hospital in Melbourne.

The Irish rider suffered minor internal bleeding but was fortunately cleared of any further injuries.

Laverty initially suffered pelvic and hip fractures during the fall as he was collected by Fores, who had nowhere to go after seeing Laverty crash whilst directly in front of him.

But after a second stay in the Alfred hospital, Laverty has since returned to his home in Portugal.

Laverty said: "I felt more ready to leave hospital the second time around as it took some time for everything to settle down after such a trauma.

"I’ve been very fortunate to have my wife Pippa by my side throughout and we’re both very happy to return home following an extended period in Australia.

"It wasn’t the way I wanted to finish my racing career in WorldSBK, but I was giving it my everything and that’s how it should be."

The race was won by WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista after a red flag was deployed immediately following Laverty’s accident.

Keen to thank WorldSBK officials and the medical staff trackside that helped treat him, Laverty added: "I want to thank WorldSBK race direction for red flagging the race immediately and all the medical staff at Phillip Island for taking such good care of me in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

"There is a very good system in place to ensure that fallen riders are looked after and I owe a lot to them."