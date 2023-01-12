Corser, a former two-time world champion with Ducati and Suzuki, spent 15 full seasons racing in the WorldSBK category.

Competing against the likes of fellow Superbike legends Carl Fogarty, Colin Edwards, James Toseland, Neil Hodgson and Noriyuki Haga just to name a few, Corser enjoyed huge amounts of success, something he believes Gardner can also achieve.

The level in WorldSBK right now has arguably never been higher, which is why Corser struggles to pinpoint where his fellow Aussie might finish in his rookie season, however, there’s no doubt about the talent Gardner possesses, according to Corser.

"For Remy, for me, it’s a little bit difficult to see where he’ll finish in WorldSBK," Corser told WorldSBK.com. "For sure, he’s a very talented rider, but it’s a different paddock.

"He has a lot of talent, he’s very fast, but to put a whole season together here, it’s not easy. He’s learnt a lot in MotoGP but I think the Superbikes are probably a little bit harder to ride.

"I wish him all the best. We’ll wait and see, it’s difficult to say before I’ve seen him on a Superbike."

Corser also spoke about the level Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea managed to reach in 2022, saying ‘this is what makes WorldSBK special’.

The 33-time WorldSBK race winner added: "It’s been fantastic to watch. To see three riders at that level on different manufacturers, racing so close, and the respect between the riders I see on the track… they’re racing hard but fair, they’re not causing any problems to the other riders.

"For me, this is what makes WorldSBK so special. For Ducati, with the history of their success in WorldSBK, it’s difficult to believe it’s been 11 years since they won the Championship.

"I’ve always said Bautista is a great rider and to work with the engineers and personnel in Ducati, I think it really brought the best out of him as a rider and he brought the best out of the team. It’s great. He’s a good character, very nice with the fans and the public and everybody."