Petrucci was amongst some very good company as only Toprak Razgatlioglu, WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi managed to churn out faster lap times on day-one of the Jerez test.

After a very strong rookie season in MotoAmerica where he pushed eventual champion Jake Gagne all the way, Petrucci signed with Barni Spark Ducati for what will be his fourth different racing series since 2021.

Petrucci completed 53 laps aboard the new Panigale V4 R, finishing just over half a second off Razgatlioglu.

But despite his impressive pace, Petrucci admitted that nerves were there prior to heading out onto the Jerez circuit.

"I’m happy to be here again in the WorldSBK paddock," Petrucci told WorldSBK.com. "I must say I was very, very nervous this morning. In the last two years, I’m used to new experiences, but this one, let’s say, I have a little bit more pressure.

"Today was really important to get a good feeling. Immediately, I found a good bike; really similar to the one I had in the USA but with different tyres.

"We spent the day working on the setup to find a base. I’m satisfied. The lap time was not bad but, in the end, I was a little bit tired and I didn’t have many chances to put on a new tyre to do a time attack."

So far on day-two of the Jerez test - the final day of action - Razgatlioglu continued to lead the way during this morning’s running, although the Yamaha rider suffered a big crash at turn 13.

Razgatlioglu was unhurt from the crash as he returned to pit lane before making his way back out onto the track with his second bike. Petrucci and fellow rookie Remy Gardner enjoyed another strong start as both riders were inside the top ten.

Bautista was second heading into the lunch break ahead of Jonathan Rea, with Rinaldi and Andrea Locatelli rounding out the top five.