Pata Yamaha have become the latest WorldSBK team alongside GRT Yamaha to unveil its 2023 bike, which will see Razgatlioglu and Locatelli onboard the factory R1 for a third consecutive season as teammates.

Runner-up to Alvaro Bautista despite winning more races than his title-winning season in 2022, Razgatlioglu is looking to reclaim the championship in what will be his fourth season with the Pata Yamaha team.

Razgatlioglu heads into the two-day Portimao test, which begins today and concludes on Wednesday, in fine form after topping both days in Jerez last week.

Buoyed by the improvements Yamaha have made, Razgatlioglu has one clear target ahead of the 2023 season, which is to win!

"Everybody knows now, my goal is to win as many races as possible! It is not easy, because all riders are strong but I am happy with the work Yamaha and the team have done this winter," said Razgatlioglu.

"Good for me to be back on my bike, I am happy for this, and we have many improvements to try during the tests.

"In Jerez, I saw very good lap time, okay not the record but very close – now we continue working, because we cannot stop.

"It is nice to see the new Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK colour – looks good I think! We keep working now to continue make everything better, but very soon we are ready to race."

On the other side of the garage, Locatelli was beaten to P4 in the championship by Michael Ruben Rinaldi in 2022, after becoming less of a factor in the fight for podium finishes compared to his rookie season.

Over a second down on Razgatlioglu come the end of the Jerez WorldSBK test last week, Locatelli believes he can join the fight at the front despite struggling to match the Turkish star.

Talking at the team’s official launch, Locatelli said: "It has been a really short winter, which for a rider is good! I am really happy to start the season again – for sure my objective is to continue to work step-by-step, but I think we can do very well this year.

"We finished the season in a good way in Indonesia and Australia, of course I want to close the gap to the front and fight for the podium, and to try to win!

"Last week in Jerez was just the first two days in the dry, so we still have some work to do these days in Portimao, but I am looking forward to the first round in Australia.

"The bike looks really nice, with the new colours and everything, and it is great to continue with Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK for our third season together."