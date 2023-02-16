No minimum rider/bike weight rule confirmed for 2023 WorldSBK season

It’s fair to say the balance of power regarding this argument has swung in the favour of riders such as WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista.

One of the smallest and lightest riders on the current WorldSBK grid, Bautista is able to use his slim frame to his advantage, particularly on the straights, whilst also possessing one of the fastest bikes in a straight line.

But that’s taking away from all the other qualities Bautista has, qualities that he showed throughout 2022 as he managed to out-duel Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea at times when top speed was not a factor, and nor was it due to him weighing less than his two rivals from last season.

But for riders such as Scott Redding, who has openly discussed the topic and is for the idea of imposing a rider/bike weight limit, waiting another year at least will be needed for the BMW rider.

Although it was not completely down to one aspect, Redding had some strong views last season about why Bautista was producing at the level he did, which he believed was in large part due to his lighter frame.

Talking about the subject in 2022, Redding said: "I think Bautista can win the title because he has a big advantage, especially on the straights.

"Also because Ducati is fast and he weighs around 53kg, which is not very fair. This gives him an advantage over the others.”

However, riders such as Michael Ruben Rinaldi - Bautista’s teammate at Aruba.it Ducati - and Iker Lecuona have since backed the Spaniard.

"I’m angry about what he says," said Lecuona regarding the comments made by Redding. "What Redding does on Instagram, in the social media with Alvaro, comparing, but I think you cannot compare. Like [my teammate] Xavi [Vierge], he wins in some areas, I lose in some areas or in the opposite.

"I’m 100 percent that Redding, when he is on the podium, he doesn't have this comment!

"Or when it is raining and he goes fast or if he needs to fight with Alvaro, he can win, not easier, but he can win because is bigger on the bike. So in general, I don’t know. I’m angry about this comment."

With all that said, what we do know is that a minimum weight limit for 2023 and perhaps the foreseeable future is not happening, and this is the statement provided by WorldSBK officials.

"The WorldSBK Championship is now mature. It is necessary to ensure the continuity of this category and to maintain the technical rules that have made its current success. The question of a minimum combined weight (Rider/Machine) has been ruled out by the “SBK Permanent Bureau."