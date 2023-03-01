The six-time world champion left Australia with just one (wet) podium to his credit, and already 31 points behind Ducati’s reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, after an unexpectedly difficult event for the latest ZX-10RR.

"All of a sudden, bang, I had no grip whatsoever," Rea said after an eighth place in race two. "It’s a bit of a head-scratcher to be honest. I don’t think this result reflects the true reality of where we are."

The Northern Irishman now returns to Mandalika, where he celebrated three podiums last year and took victory in both inaugural 2021 SBK races (when the Superpole contest was cancelled due to bad weather).

“It’s good to start the 2023 season at the two circuits where we finished the previous season,” Rea said. “We will try to capitalise at Lombok with some good points scores and look forward to understanding the year in general.

“Last year in Lombok I felt good until the last part of the races where the risks I was taking were really overloading the front.

“I expect to be stronger in Lombok than I was last year. We will go and try our best.

“Lombok will be more of a gauge for us than Phillip Island, as it is more of a normal circuit design - although it will be very hot.”

Alex Lowes: ‘We have got work to do’

While Rea is optimistic about a better weekend, team-mate Alex Lowes is yet to finish higher than seventh in Indonesia.

The Englishman arrives after a lone fourth place, between a pair of DNFs in Australia, the last of which also brought down Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“Mandalika was our worst track last year and Phillip Island was our best track. I have one target for next week and that is to enjoy riding because I think it might be a tough weekend for us,” said Lowes.

“We have worked really hard to improve our package but it looks like either we have dropped back or all of our opposition have jumped a bit forward.

“We have got work to do. It is going to be hot and slippy, which are not the best conditions for us. We will work hard from Friday, enjoy it and try to grind out three good results.”