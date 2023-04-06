And after the most recent two-day WorldSBK test in Barcelona, Petrucci feels as though those same problems are persisting.

Petrucci has finished inside the top six on two occasions in six races, finished as the top independent rider and battled the likes of six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea at times.

But even so, the former MotoGP rider is in a constant battle to try and improve his feeling with new tyres.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com after the test: "It was quite a short day because of two crashes; fortunately, really low speed at Turn 5 in the middle of the corner. We were testing something different and also a different seat, a lower one.

"Let’s say we are quite good on race pace but not on the flying lap when we put new tyres. I can’t use the potential of the new tyres so I’m not really fast on the timesheets.

"The feeling was more or less okay on both days but, for sure, we need to understand why I struggle a lot with the new tyre. I can’t wait to go to Assen. It’s one of my favourite circuits."

As part of the test Petrucci tested a new fuel tank and seat on his Panigale V4 R in a bid to improve his riding position.

The fuel tank is not the first version Petrucci has tested as he tried a previous fuel tank modification during pre-season testing.

But when discussing the new parts, Petrucci was not entirely pleased with the outcome.

The Italian added: "Not really, I expected it to be better and to feel more comfortable. It was not the problem. We struggled a lot throughout the test with the lack of grip we haven’t found anything to really improve the situation.

"The new seat, we still have to understand whether it’s better or not. For sure, I was expecting a little bit more."