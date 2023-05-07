With Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea both confirmed at their current teams for the 2024 WorldSBK season, the biggest name yet to put pen to paper is Razgatlioglu.

The Turkish superstar has made it known that moving to MotoGP is his preferred outcome for next season, however, doing so with Yamaha is not looking likely at this stage.

But while the door to join MotoGP with Yamaha could be closing, the Japanese brand have confirmed an offer has been made to retain Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK next season.

Razgatlioglu’s team manager at Pata Yamaha, Paul Denning, said he was blown away by the over during free practice at Catalunya.

And while expectation was for Razgatlioglu to remain with Yamaha one way or the other, Sofuoglu has since thrown that narrative in severe doubt.

One offer has already been rejected as discussions with BMW, Kawasaki and manufacturers in MotoGP have been confirmed by Razgatlioglu’s manager, Sofuoglu.

"I rejected Yamaha's offer," said Sofuoglu when speaking to Speedweek.com. "They didn’t offer us what I imagined. I had told Yamaha that I wanted a commitment in Catalunya, I wouldn’t talk to any other manufacturer until then.

"Now I'm talking to others too. I have an offer from BMW and I also talk with Kawasaki and manufacturers in MotoGP. Toprak thinks highly of the BMW. I don't have an offer from Honda.

"When we went to Yamaha in 2020, many also advised me against it and said that this would destroy Toprak's career. Toprak is not completely satisfied at Yamaha at the moment, so we don't see the best Toprak at the moment.

"On the positive side, Yamaha have offered us a long-term contract and that we have very close relations with Yamaha Turkey.

"I won't rush anything, maybe we won't decide where Toprak is going until the summer."

Moving to MotoGP still appears to be in consideration for Razgatlioglu, although it’s unclear what teams/manufacturers have been in contact with the Yamaha man.