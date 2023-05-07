World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista has won again as rain caused choas during the final laps of the Catalunya Superpole Race

Following a couple of sluggish race starts on Saturday, Bautista had no such issues during the Superpole Race as he was unchallenged into turn one.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi also made another great start as he went from fourth to second, while Toprak Razgatlioglu came from eighth to fifth.

The Yamaha rider quickly got through on Lowes at turn three to make that P4, however, the Kawasaki rider responded just two corners later.

Not to be denied, Razgatlioglu got back ahead of Lowes at turn 11 before closing in on Rea.

Unlike Race 1 when it took the entire race for Razgatlioglu to overtake Rea, the 2021 world champion made his move as early as lap two.

Using a softer front tyre compared to his rivals, Razgatlioglu had a clear pace advantage on every rider except Bautista.

Razgatlioglu’s stunning charge continued on lap three as he overtook Rinaldi at turn 11.

With Razgatlioglu up to second, Bautista put the hammer down in order to pull clear. The Ducati rider extended his lead to 1.8 seconds with less than half-race distance remaining.

Seemingly with more pace than Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi began to challenge the Yamaha rider on lap eight as the pair exchanged second place on four occasions.

Then came huge drama as rain began to fall which led to Rea passing Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu on lap nine.

However, Razgatlioglu dived back to the inside of Rea heading into turn one on the final lap, before Rea lost the front-end of his Kawasaki under braking.

There was no contact between the pair as Rea surprisingly crashed from a completely upright position.

Bautista remained unchallenged as he took yet another win, while Locatelli completed a stunning final lap to claim third behind Razgatlioglu.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 10 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +2.110s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +2.385s 4 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.868s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.965s 6 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +3.257s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +3.398s 8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +4.102s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +4.884s 10 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +6.031s 11 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +6.154s 12 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +9.424s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +10.428s 14 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +14.325s 15 Ivo Lopes POR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +14.441s 16 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +21.393s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +23.623s 18 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +26.209s 19 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +26.566s 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +34.300s 21 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 22 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

The Superpole race got underway without Oliver Konig and Eric Granado as both riders were ruled out due to injury.

Weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race -10:00

Race 2 - 13:00