Catalunya World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Alvaro Bautista wins but Jonathan Rea crashes
Results from the Superpole Race, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.
World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista has won again as rain caused choas during the final laps of the Catalunya Superpole Race
Following a couple of sluggish race starts on Saturday, Bautista had no such issues during the Superpole Race as he was unchallenged into turn one.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi also made another great start as he went from fourth to second, while Toprak Razgatlioglu came from eighth to fifth.
The Yamaha rider quickly got through on Lowes at turn three to make that P4, however, the Kawasaki rider responded just two corners later.
Not to be denied, Razgatlioglu got back ahead of Lowes at turn 11 before closing in on Rea.
Unlike Race 1 when it took the entire race for Razgatlioglu to overtake Rea, the 2021 world champion made his move as early as lap two.
Using a softer front tyre compared to his rivals, Razgatlioglu had a clear pace advantage on every rider except Bautista.
Razgatlioglu’s stunning charge continued on lap three as he overtook Rinaldi at turn 11.
With Razgatlioglu up to second, Bautista put the hammer down in order to pull clear. The Ducati rider extended his lead to 1.8 seconds with less than half-race distance remaining.
Seemingly with more pace than Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi began to challenge the Yamaha rider on lap eight as the pair exchanged second place on four occasions.
Then came huge drama as rain began to fall which led to Rea passing Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu on lap nine.
However, Razgatlioglu dived back to the inside of Rea heading into turn one on the final lap, before Rea lost the front-end of his Kawasaki under braking.
There was no contact between the pair as Rea surprisingly crashed from a completely upright position.
Bautista remained unchallenged as he took yet another win, while Locatelli completed a stunning final lap to claim third behind Razgatlioglu.
|2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|10 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+2.110s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+2.385s
|4
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.868s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.965s
|6
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+3.257s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+3.398s
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+4.102s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+4.884s
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+6.031s
|11
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+6.154s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+9.424s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+10.428s
|14
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+14.325s
|15
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+14.441s
|16
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+21.393s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+23.623s
|18
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+26.209s
|19
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+26.566s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+34.300s
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
Catalunya World Superbike records
Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
The Superpole race got underway without Oliver Konig and Eric Granado as both riders were ruled out due to injury.
Weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole - 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race -10:00
Race 2 - 13:00