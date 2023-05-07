Catalunya World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Alvaro Bautista wins but Jonathan Rea crashes

7 May 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK, 7 May

Results from the Superpole Race, round four of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Catalunya, Spain.

World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista has won again as rain caused choas during the final laps of the Catalunya Superpole Race

Following a couple of sluggish race starts on Saturday, Bautista had no such issues during the Superpole Race as he was unchallenged into turn one.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi also made another great start as he went from fourth to second, while Toprak Razgatlioglu came from eighth to fifth.

The Yamaha rider quickly got through on Lowes at turn three to make that P4, however, the Kawasaki rider responded just two corners later.

Not to be denied, Razgatlioglu got back ahead of Lowes at turn 11 before closing in on Rea.

Unlike Race 1 when it took the entire race for Razgatlioglu to overtake Rea, the 2021 world champion made his move as early as lap two. 

Using a softer front tyre compared to his rivals, Razgatlioglu had a clear pace advantage on every rider except Bautista. 

Razgatlioglu’s stunning charge continued on lap three as he overtook Rinaldi at turn 11. 

With Razgatlioglu up to second, Bautista put the hammer down in order to pull clear. The Ducati rider extended his lead to 1.8 seconds with less than half-race distance remaining. 

Seemingly with more pace than Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi began to challenge the Yamaha rider on lap eight as the pair exchanged second place on four occasions.

Then came huge drama as rain began to fall which led to Rea passing Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu on lap nine.

However, Razgatlioglu dived back to the inside of Rea heading into turn one on the final lap, before Rea lost the front-end of his Kawasaki under braking. 

There was no contact between the pair as Rea surprisingly crashed from a completely upright position. 

Bautista remained unchallenged as he took yet another win, while Locatelli completed a stunning final lap to claim third behind Razgatlioglu.

2023 World Superbike Catalunya, Spain - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati10 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+2.110s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+2.385s
4Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.868s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.965s
6Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+3.257s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+3.398s
8Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+4.102s
9Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+4.884s
10Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+6.031s
11Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+6.154s
12Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.424s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+10.428s
14Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+14.325s
15Ivo LopesPORROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+14.441s
16Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+21.393s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+23.623s
18Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+26.209s
19Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+26.566s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+34.300s
21Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
22Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF

Catalunya World Superbike records

Lap record - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 1:41.135s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

The Superpole race got underway without Oliver Konig and Eric Granado as both riders were ruled out due to injury. 

Weekend schedule (UK time) 

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race -10:00

Race 2 - 13:00