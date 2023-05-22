Whether it was WorldSBK or MotoGP, odds of Razgatlioglu remaining with Yamaha appeared to be high.

Particularly after a recent Jerez test alongside Yamaha MotoGP test rider Cal Crutchlow, which saw the 2021 world champion hop aboard an M1 for the second time since winning his Superbike championship.

Yamaha then made Razgatlioglu a substantial offer that would have contracted him to the Japanese brand, but not a specific team had he accepted, meaning a switch to MotoGP could have been made should Yamaha want to move on from Franco Morbidelli.

But that will no longer happen as Razgatlioglu confirmed the split from Yamaha in a team statement.

So what does that mean for Razgatlioglu and next season’s rider line-up? Well, currently there are two riders confirmed which are reigning Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea, both of whom are staying put with Ducati and Kawasaki.

Unlikely to bring in another superstar rider alongside their star riders, Ducati and Kawasaki appear to be out of the running, however, BMW and Honda are very much in the fight to secure Razgatlioglu’s services.

According to Kenan Sofuoglu - Razgatlioglu’s manager - BMW and Honda have expressed significant interest in Razgatlioglu.

Huge brands in their own right that are powered by extensive finances, both manufacturers could be good options for the future, although recent results have shown them to be lacking when it comes to Ducati and Yamaha in particular.

Should Razgatlioglu join BMW, then Scott Redding could find himself looking for a new team. Redding has failed to help BMW move up the pecking order which is why the German brand could opt for Razgatlioglu as it’s #1 rider.

Joining Honda would likely mean a similar status within the team for Razgatlioglu, while it would come at the expense of either Iker Lecuona or Xavi Vierge.

In terms of other options and a move to MotoGP, the door to join the Grand Paddock looks to be firmly closed after the news that he will leave Yamaha, especially after Razgatlioglu admitted he feels better aboard Superbike machinery.