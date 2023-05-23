In what was one of the biggest rider transfers in years, Razgatlioglu will join BMW after a four-year stint with Yamaha in WorldSBK.

A world champion in 2021 and the first aboard an R1 since Ben Spies in 2009, Razgatlioglu has enjoyed the most successful period of his career with the Yamaha.

31 wins since joining Yamaha in 2020 is the most of any rider in that time frame, with Jonathan Rea just one behind.

Whether it was staying with Yamaha in WorldSBK or moving across to MotoGP, Razgatlioglu had options to remain with Yamaha after receiving an offer that would have contracted him to the Japanese manufacturer.

But after receiving interest from Kawasaki as well, Razgatlioglu opted for a new challenge with BMW which also means the Turkish star is unlikely to ever make the switch to MotoGP.

Speaking to Speedweek.com, Sofuoglu said: "Toprak is looking for a new challenge. After the MotoGP test and all the stories around it, Toprak wanted something exciting.

“BMW gives him many reasons for this. Kawasaki was also interested in Toprak. But when I talked to him about it, I immediately realized that he would rather show his potential at the BMW.

“I know that many people take a different view of the situation than we do, but we are ready to surprise anyone.

“We believe in this project and I fully support Toprak's move to BMW - we will be world champions again."

It remains to be seen who will partner Razgatlioglu at the factory BMW team, as Scott Redding and Razgatlioglu’s former Yamaha teammate Michael Van Der Mark currently occupy the two seats.