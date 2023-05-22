Toprak Razgatlioglu signs with BMW for 2024 WorldSBK season

Following a surprising announcement that he will leave Yamaha after this season, Razgatlioglu has already found a new home as BMW have won the race to sign the 2021 WorldSBK champion.

While rivals Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista are remaining put with Kawasaki and Ducati, Razgatlioglu has opted for a new challenge with the German manufacturer.

Razgatlioglu, who had been rumoured with a switch to MotoGP with Yamaha, could have elected to remain with Yamaha after receiving a substantial offer, however, the Turkish star will now follow in the footsteps of former Yamaha teammate Michael Van Der Mark who also left for BMW in 2021.

Speaking about the addition of Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, Marc Bongers said: "Toprak is undoubtedly one of the best riders in the field at the moment, which he not only proved by winning the 2021 World Championship title.

"But he's not just a fast motorcycle racer, he's also a great personality off the track. We are convinced that Toprak will settle into the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family very quickly.

"We are looking forward to our collaboration and to our future together."

After debuting in the championship with Kawasaki, Razgatlioglu’s switch to BMW sees him join his third different team.

A race winner with both Kawasaki and Yamaha, Razgatlioglu will have the challenge of taking BMW to the front of the WorldSBK grid, something not even Scott Redding has managed to do thus far.

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, added: "Welcome to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family, Toprak Razgatlioglu. We are delighted to welcome him to our WorldSBK factory squad from next season on.

"I am very proud that Toprak has opted to join BMW Motorrad. This is a forward-looking step for our project and a strong commitment of BMW Motorrad Motorsport in World Superbike."