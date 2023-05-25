Danilo Petrucci “ready for Misano” after Mugello WorldSBK test

Unable to test at Misano with the rest of the WorldSBK grid two weeks ago due to replacing Enea Bastianini for the French MotoGP at Le Mans, Petrucci has instead made up for lost time by taking part in a two-day test at Mugello.

WorldSBK don’t race at Mugello, however, with regulations not permitting a rider to test at a circuit within 11 days of the race venue being held at the same track, Petrucci chose to join the likes of Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia at Mugello, who were conducting a private test aboard a Panigale V4 S.

While it’s been a solid start to his WorldSBK career, Petrucci has not yet lived up to his or the expectations that many had for him entering the season.

The former MotoGP rider has finished inside the top five just once in 12 races, while Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani have shown more performance than the 32-year-old.

But with Petrucci set for the first of two home rounds over the next two months - the second of those takes place in July at Imola - and having made a breakthrough thanks to a new swingarm and set-up change, the Italian could be set for his best run of results yet.

"We tried some new components on the bike," said Petrucci. "A new swingarm and many setup options brought me improvements in term of feelings and thanks to these kilometres, I’m getting even more familiar with tyres. We are satisfied and ready for Misano."

Petrucci is currently 11th in the standings which is one place ahead of fellow rookie Remy Gardner, while Dominique Agerter is 18 points clear of the Barni Spark Ducati rider.

In terms of top independent rider, that is so far being held by Axel Bassani who is 36 points clear of the Italian.