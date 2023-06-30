MotoGP, despite Ducati’s dominance at the head of the sport, is going through a purple patch as it relates to competitiveness between riders and machines.

More than half the grid have already won a race in MotoGP which is far from the case in WorldSBK, a series that is being dominated by one rider and team in 2023.

Of course, superstar riders like Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea are still very strong, while the likes of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Axel Bassani and Andrea Locatelli have all shown a knack for being very competitive at times, however, there’s no denying that MotoGP is in a better place from a racing point of view at the moment.

Morbidelli, who is still waiting on Yamaha to know whether he will be a factory MotoGP rider next year, has been heavily linked with a switch to Superbikes which is a move that would add another great talent to the championship should it take place.

But the Italian has admitted on several occasions that he aims to remain in MotoGP, whether that’s with Yamaha or not.

Responding to fellow VR46 Academy rider Luca Marini's assessment that the WorldSBK races at Misano were 'boring', Morbidelli said: "I discuss with my friends about Superbike, some of them told me that the races are a bit boring! We came to the conclusion that there is a lot of show in Superbike, a lot going on.

"But everything is behind the most important thing, which is victory. The victory belongs to just one guy, just one bike. That takes away a big chunk of spectacle.

"That is not what’s going on in MotoGP. We know some manufacturers are in a worse position but there is a big mix, a big fight for the victory, and also for the midfield.

"That’s the situation in Superbikes now. I liked the connection that Superbikes give between the riders and the crowd. The podiums look cool."

Making the same suggestions when it came to Formula 1, Marini said this about WorldSBK: "I think Superbike is quite boring now and I say that as a lover of motorsport. Now, you know the result.

"You’re waiting for something, crazy, something different to make the show. In MotoGP, it is a fantastic show.

"There are a lot of riders fighting for the podium, for the victory in every race."