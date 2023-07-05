The 2013 WorldSBK champion was competitive throughout his home round as he out-qualified teammate Scott Redding and nearly finished ahead of him in Race 1.

But after a P18 finish in the Superpole Race, which led to him starting much further down the order, Sykes then suffered a monster highside on lap one of Race 2.

Sykes was violenty sent airbone before a knock-on effect of his accident led to Loris Baz hitting Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Baz managed to avoid any injury, however, Rinaldi suffered a concussion and right ankle injury.

In an update on their rider, who was replacing Michael Van Der Mark for second consecutive round after the Dutch rider broke his leg at Assen, BMW said this about Sykes’ condition.

"Update on Tom Sykes: After suffering ten broken ribs and a small fracture to the left ankle, Tom is still in hospital and probably needs to stay there a few more days.

"He is doing okay so far and wants to thank for the many best wishes he received."

Van Der Mark is set for a return to action this week as he jumps aboard an M 1000 RR, before making a decision on whether he’s fit enough to return to WorldSBK action at Imola.