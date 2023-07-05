The Barni Ducati rider already came close to a P3 finish during Race 1, before eventually getting the better of six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea.

It was Rea who managed to hold off the Italian in Race 1, but with seven laps to go of Race 2, Petrucci was determined to make a successful charge this time around, which included passing the second factory Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

"Sincerely, I didn’t expect to be so strong, especially at the end! When I passed Gerloff, it was strange because I was so fast but in other parts where you can pass, I was so slow," said Petrucci.

"So, I was always up and down. I got the smell of the blood in front and when I saw seven laps to go with two riders in front, I needed to try! I am so happy, especially for my team!

"They struggled at times in the past but in 2011, when I rode for them in STK1000, the team was so good, especially Marco.

"He’s so passionate about bikes and he deserves the best. This result is for him and the team! Marco just left… so nobody will pay the bill! I’ll drink a lot of beers by myself!"

Petrucci, who has been getting stronger and stronger as the 2023 season go on, was not alone in discussing his achievement as Toprak Razgatlioglu called his recent improvements ‘unbelievable’.

The Yamaha rider dished out the compliment when analysing his own race where he finished second, after being unable to ramp up his pace once Alvaro Bautista overtook him.

Razgatlioglu added: "I think after ten laps, the pace was faster. When Bautista got ahead, he did a 1’26.2 whereas before, it was 26.6, 26.7. Sometimes, hard braking isn’t enough; if my bike was fast on the straight, then I’m easily fighting with him.

"It’s also the tyres, not just the engine. His pace doesn’t drop because of the engine on the straight and the easy, gentle acceleration doesn’t eat the tyre.

"I just keep a good corner speed to follow him. I’m very happy for Danilo! He’s a strong rider! He did a good job at Misano but he crashed.

"Here, I am surprised! It was an unbelievable step. I think he likes the track and now, the Ducati works well here. I was surprised to see him in P3! Every race, he’s getting better."