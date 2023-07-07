Results have indeed shown that, as Gerloff has been the most consistent BMW rider over the last three rounds.

Just one point behind factory rider Scott Redding, Gerloff has began an upwards trajectory that has seen him challenge the likes of Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani and Dominique Aegerter of late, three of the riders who are battling for top independent rider.

But given his improved form, Gerloff is now hoping to add his name to that list of contenders.

Gerloff told WorldSBK.com: "I hope to be consistently fighting for top Independent but that’s not going to be easy! Petrucci just went out and got a third place and Axel Bassani has been riding really strong this year, as well as the GRT guys at certain tracks.

"My team deserves it too, to be consistently recognised. I’d imagine, based on how strong the other Independents are, it means fighting for the top five.

"I hope that’s the case; I think it’s reasonable if we can keep going in the way we’re going."

Of course, adapting to the M 1000 RR as the season’s gone on is one of the main reasons for Gerloff’s better results, however, the team atmosphere had played a big role, according to the American.

"The atmosphere has been awesome; Les Pearson, my crew chief and Andy Leivers, my electronics guys, we work so well together as a trio.

"We go over the data so good together and we have a ton of fun. This year with this team, not just Les and Andy but the mechanics, the boss and manager, it is such a good group of people and I’ve had so much fun with the team.

"It’s the first time I’ve consistently had fun racing in a while. That really puts a nice atmosphere to keep learning and keep improving; if it’s always negative or if you’re not doing good enough, then it really discourages you.

"With us having as much fun as we are, it keeps everybody engaged and focused; it’s just such a nice atmosphere."