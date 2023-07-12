The six-time WorldSBK champion has not won a race so far this season and has subsequently endured his worst start to a season with Kawasaki since 2015.

Rea has remained competitive by often out-performing his machine, however, those same brilliant performances have resulted in third or fourth place results, as opposed to wins like in previous seasons?

While Rea has still been more competitive than nearly the entire WorldSBK grid in 2023, his lack of sustained success became difficult to accept to the point where thoughts about retirement were even had.

"I’ve thought about retiring," Rea told WorldSBK.com. "When you find it hard to be really competitive, I started to ask myself. I started to have those questions.

"It’s tough because people question what I’m doing here, ‘he’s done enough’ or ‘why does he keep turning up?’ but right now it’s at that point where I still really believe in the programme I’m in.

"Hopefully we can find the way. I’m so motivated to win. I want to win again. I feel like I have so much more left to give. I feel like I’m riding in the best shape I ever have.

"I’m really busting my ass every lap. Right now, it seems far because it’s hard to be competitive but if you really believe that it’s possible, why not work?"

Instead of retiring, Rea will be in WorldSBK until the end of 2024 at least, as he still believes he can win races.

"I don’t have much else," continued Rea. "I’ve got my wife and kids at home but, aside from racing motorbikes, I have nothing. It’s my life. It’s all I’ve known since I was a kid, and I haven’t allowed myself to think what comes after.

"Until that day comes where I don’t feel like I can be competitive, or maybe I’m not enjoying things in the same way, maybe I’ll think about walking away.

"When you’re not winning, you must take enjoyment from other areas and that’s tough. I’ve been through it.

"I’m starting to learn to set smaller targets. Don’t just become obsessed about winning. Find ways to keep motivated."