Gerloff, who appeared destined for success with Yamaha, spent three years with the Japanese brand before switching to BMW for the current WorldSBK campaign.

The American joined WorldSBK as a runner-up in MotoAmerica to Cameron Beaubier, as he hit the ground running with three podiums during his rookie season.

And although Gerloff managed to secure another two podiums in 2021, it was clear that a loss of confidence had taken place after failing to make the jump that was expected.

"I was pretty miserable in 2021 after all the stuff that was going on," Gerloff told WorldSBK.com. "I hated racing, I hated going to the track and I hated everything about it.

"At the end of 2021, I wanted to quit racing; I was over it. After everything: all the terrible results and all the drama that I went through and felt, all the incidents, it just wasn’t for me.

"I didn’t understand why I was racing. I couldn’t even feel like l could look in the mirror. I didn’t know who I was as a rider anymore; I didn’t see myself as the person who everyone had painted me out to be.

"Because of the circumstances that I put myself in, it was my fault and I’m not going to deny that. But I didn’t see myself as that person, even though I’d done it. I was over it."

In a much better place compared to 2021 and the struggles he found himself in, Gerloff’s last three rounds have seen him add consistency alongside his natural speed.

However, his potential with BMW is still yet to reach the heights of what he showed at Yamaha, which remains a bike that is capable of winning on occasion, whereas the M 1000 RR has failed to show those types of results.

Now riding out of Toprak Razgatlioglu’s shadow, which won’t be the case next season as the Turkish star is also leaving Yamaha for BMW, Gerloff said: “I think with Yamaha, it was a race-winning bike and Toprak was doing amazing things on it.

"When you have that guy who has all the incredible results and then you’re out there getting sixth, seventh, fifth, it’s OK but you have that comparison of why aren’t you doing as good, like ‘the bike can do it so what’s wrong with you’; it’s that type of mentality.

"So, to not have that exact comparison is good. It’s cool because I’ve been the best BMW a couple of times this year and it feels like a win sometimes.

"To be the best team with the BMW, I think that’s why the team gets as excited as they do!"