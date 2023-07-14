Winner of 16 races out of 18 so far this year, Bautista has been untouchable for most of his WorldSBK title defence.

That’s expected to continue this weekend although a lack of experience at Imola with the Panigale V4 R, and both Rea possessing an impressive record at the Italian circuit could open the door for three competitive races.

Bautista did not win on his lone visit to Imola in 2019, however he did finish on the podium during the two races that weekend.

Expecting a tough challenge, Bautista said: "It’s another important round for Ducati because it’s their second home round. It’s an important weekend for me as I don’t have a lot of experience in this track.

"I just raced here once, in 2019, and it was hard because we had to cancel Race 2 due to the weather. I have good memories of the track; the layout is really nice.

"There are no expectations because we have to build up the references and the feeling with the bike at this track. It was the same as I said at Donington. I think Donington, Imola and Most are the three most difficult races for us.

"We have to be thinking step by step. It’s difficult to make some expectations because it’s like we start from zero.

"The important thing is to find the feeling that I had at Donington or other tracks. I’m sure that if we can get that feeling, I can be competitive.

"This is a track that we saw many battles in the past. The only expectation that we can have for this weekend are battles."

Despite being modest throughout the season and playing down expectations, which he did again, Bautista starts as the clear favourite.

With that said, hard braking chicanes could give the likes of Rea and Razgatlioglu an advantage which is why he’s expecting the fights to be fierce.

"I don’t know whether it’ll be for the win or the podium or other positions but there will be battles because there are a lot of points for overtaking," added Bautista.

"The way to approach the weekend is basically the same. We must be more careful with the gearing because, in the end, it’s the most critical.

"We have to try to understand which areas we lose more in and try to work more in those areas."