Imola World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu stuns Alvaro Bautista
Results from the Superpole Race, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.
Like in Race 1, Andrea Locatelli made a brilliant start as he took the lead from teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Then facing pressure from Alvaro Bautista, Razgatlioglu managed to hold off the world champion into turn 18.
Extending his lead to nearly seven tenths, Locatelli was looking very comfortable at the head of the field as Bautista began pressuring Razgatlioglu once again.
On lap two Locatelli saw his lead reduced by three tenths as Razgatlioglu started to show his true pace.
Despite increasing pressure, Locatelli was doing a superb job of holding back Razgatlioglu and Bautista.
Then came a stunning double overtake from Bautista as he out-braked Razgatlioglu at the final chicane, before passing Locatelli at turn one.
Trying hard to not let the Spaniard get away, Razgatlioglu failed to pass Locatelli on the next few corners which gave Bautista the chance to extend his lead.
The 2021 world champion finally broke his teammates' defence towards the end of lap six, as Joanthan Rea was next to try his luck.
At the front, Razgatlioglu’s charge was not over as he set the fastest lap of the race in order to claw back two tenths.
Another two tenths was then taken out of Bautista’s lead as Razgatlioglu was pushing to the absolute limit. Razgatlioglu then pounced at turn eight before a mistake from Bautista gifted him a lead of half a second.
Late pressure was applied by Bautista on the final lap but Razgatlioglu managed to hold on for this third win of the season.
|2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|10 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.244s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.720s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.969s
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+3.341s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+4.603s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+5.219s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+7.536s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+9.407s
|10
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+9.601s
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+13.464s
|12
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+15.879s
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+16.173s
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+16.337s
|15
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+20.127s
|16
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+22.585s
|17
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+23.420s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+23.671s
|19
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+31.024s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+31.322s
|21
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+37.676s
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+38.011s
|23
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+38.359s
|24
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+43.253s
|25
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
Imola WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s
2019 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Cancelled
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
After a strong start to the Superpole Race, Xavie Vierge ran into trouble with four laps to go after running through the gravel.
Weekend Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30
Superpole: 10:10-10:25
Race 1: 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00