Imola World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu stuns Alvaro Bautista

16 Jul 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Italian WorldSBK 15 July

Results from the Superpole Race, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.

Like in Race 1, Andrea Locatelli made a brilliant start as he took the lead from teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu. 

Then facing pressure from Alvaro Bautista, Razgatlioglu managed to hold off the world champion into turn 18. 

Extending his lead to nearly seven tenths, Locatelli was looking very comfortable at the head of the field as Bautista began pressuring Razgatlioglu once again. 

On lap two Locatelli saw his lead reduced by three tenths as Razgatlioglu started to show his true pace.

Despite increasing pressure, Locatelli was doing a superb job of holding back Razgatlioglu and Bautista. 

Then came a stunning double overtake from Bautista as he out-braked Razgatlioglu at the final chicane, before passing Locatelli at turn one.

Trying hard to not let the Spaniard get away, Razgatlioglu failed to pass Locatelli on the next few corners which gave Bautista the chance to extend his lead. 

The 2021 world champion finally broke his teammates' defence towards the end of lap six, as Joanthan Rea was next to try his luck. 

At the front, Razgatlioglu’s charge was not over as he set the fastest lap of the race in order to claw back two tenths.

Another two tenths was then taken out of Bautista’s lead as Razgatlioglu was pushing to the absolute limit. Razgatlioglu then pounced at turn eight before a mistake from Bautista gifted him a lead of half a second. 

Late pressure was applied by Bautista on the final lap but Razgatlioglu managed to hold on for this third win of the season.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK10 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.244s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.720s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.969s
5Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+3.341s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+4.603s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+5.219s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+7.536s
9Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.407s
10Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+9.601s
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+13.464s
12Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+15.879s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+16.173s
14Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+16.337s
15Leon HaslamGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+20.127s
16Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+22.585s
17Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+23.420s
18Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+23.671s
19Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+31.024s
20Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+31.322s
21Roberto TamburiniITAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+37.676s
22Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+38.011s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+38.359s
24Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+43.253s
25Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWDNF

Imola WorldSBK Records 

Fastest Lap -  Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Cancelled 

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00