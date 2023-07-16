Like in Race 1, Andrea Locatelli made a brilliant start as he took the lead from teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Then facing pressure from Alvaro Bautista, Razgatlioglu managed to hold off the world champion into turn 18.

Extending his lead to nearly seven tenths, Locatelli was looking very comfortable at the head of the field as Bautista began pressuring Razgatlioglu once again.

On lap two Locatelli saw his lead reduced by three tenths as Razgatlioglu started to show his true pace.

Despite increasing pressure, Locatelli was doing a superb job of holding back Razgatlioglu and Bautista.

Then came a stunning double overtake from Bautista as he out-braked Razgatlioglu at the final chicane, before passing Locatelli at turn one.

Trying hard to not let the Spaniard get away, Razgatlioglu failed to pass Locatelli on the next few corners which gave Bautista the chance to extend his lead.

The 2021 world champion finally broke his teammates' defence towards the end of lap six, as Joanthan Rea was next to try his luck.

At the front, Razgatlioglu’s charge was not over as he set the fastest lap of the race in order to claw back two tenths.

Another two tenths was then taken out of Bautista’s lead as Razgatlioglu was pushing to the absolute limit. Razgatlioglu then pounced at turn eight before a mistake from Bautista gifted him a lead of half a second.

Late pressure was applied by Bautista on the final lap but Razgatlioglu managed to hold on for this third win of the season.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 10 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.244s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.720s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.969s 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +3.341s 6 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +4.603s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +5.219s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +7.536s 9 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +9.407s 10 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +9.601s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +13.464s 12 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +15.879s 13 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +16.173s 14 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +16.337s 15 Leon Haslam GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +20.127s 16 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +22.585s 17 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +23.420s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +23.671s 19 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +31.024s 20 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +31.322s 21 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +37.676s 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +38.011s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +38.359s 24 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +43.253s 25 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW DNF

Imola WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Cancelled

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

After a strong start to the Superpole Race, Xavie Vierge ran into trouble with four laps to go after running through the gravel.

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00