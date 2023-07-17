Morbidelli has been linked with a switch to WorldSBK despite confirming he intends to remain in MotoGP for the 2024 season.

At risk of losing his factory Yamaha seat, Morbidelli has as a result been a rumoured target for Mooney VR46 Ducati and LCR Honda should there be changes at both of those teams.

But with Toprak Razgatlioglu leaving Yamaha for BMW, Dosoil is hoping to pair the Italian with Andrea Locatelli who was signed until the end of 2025 earlier this season.

Morbidelli was at the Misano WorldSBK round last month and the Road Racing Manager at Yamaha is hoping to create a situation similar to that of Max Biaggi when he left the Grand Prix paddock for Superbike.

Speaking to Corsedimoto.com, Dosoli said: “Franco was our guest at Misano, he saw with his own eyes how the team works, how Superbike is from the inside. He and the manager have all the elements to make a decision. We just have to wait."

"Franco has been racing in GPs for ten years, we know that for a first-time MotoGP rider it is difficult to fully assess the change of horizon.

“With us he could open a cycle, becoming a bit like the new Max Biaggi."

If Marco Bezzecchi joins Pramac Ducati in MotoGP, then Morbidelli is expected to be the favourite for that seat, so long as Alex Rins replaces him.

Morbidelli is not the only MotoGP rider currently being linked with a switch to WorldSBK, as Fabio Di Giannantonio has seen his name attached to the likes of Ducati and Yamaha.