Baz got the better of Redding in Race 2 at Imola but is expected to lose his Bonovo Action BMW seat to the British rider.

What’s been a season largely impacted by injury, Baz put together his best round of the year to not only claim his first top ten result, but achieve three in three races.

"It was a great, first normal weekend for me; I didn't have a normal Phillip Island and then I got injured at Mandalika," Baz told WorldSBK.com "Then, a problem in every round.

"The main highlight of the weekend was coming back to the box and seeing my guys smiling in the box, after so many tough moments for me and also for them, because we are like a family and we all fight together.

"I was a bit disappointed to not get in the top nine in the Superpole Race, I just took too long to come up on Scott.

"Then, in Race 2, it was good. I lost a bit too much time behind Bradley in the early laps and then took Scott in the last laps.

"I wasn't really faster than him but I managed to make fewer mistakes. Brad was just too fast but I am really happy to bring good results.

"Not what we want but what we and the BMW M 1000 RR can do at the moment. I've been struggling with injuries but I am happy that it is finally over and that I can start my season."

In terms of his future, Baz will leave BMW if Redding is moved across to the satellite team.

Baz said: "It's always time to go fast and I never doubted that I could. It was a big injury and I spent a full month on my sofa, and you can't expect anyone to be fast when they come back from that.

"I am still struggling with the foot, not on the bike in life day by day, it's still painful. It's not like ten years ago when you come back and could do a top five or top six.

"The level is so high right now. So, it was the right time but I don't think it's going to change much, everything is in Scott's hands so I'll just take this weekend."