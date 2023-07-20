Misano, although results didn’t match his potential, and Donington Park were breakthrough rounds for the two-time MotoGP race winner.

Expected to remain at Barni Ducati in 2024, Petrucci came into the second of two home rounds in great form after his maiden Superbike podium in Race 2 at Donington Park.

But on a day where Alvaro Bautista opened the door for another Ducati rider to shine, Petrucci was unable to be that rider as Axel Bassani walked through it with open arms.

Petrucci still managed to salvage two top tens after claiming P6 in Saturday’s Race 1, however, it’s not the result he or the team would have been hoping for.

"Two very tough races," began Petrucci. "Already in the morning I had no grip and couldn’t be quick in either race.

"I’m sorry about race 2 because I had no rear grip at all and couldn’t replicate the kind of pace I had yesterday, so we need to understand what happened.

"I was confident I’d be able to run a strong race like yesterday, but I really struggled to stay upright.

"A disappointing day. Thanks to the team as we’re doing a great job and are moving ever closer to the front, so I’d say we’re definitely working in the right direction."

Despite his disappointing round, Petrucci is still leading the way when it comes to top rookie after Dominique Aegerter endured his worst race weekend of the season.

Petrucci did lose ground to Remy Gardner but he remains nearly 40 points clear of his former tech 3 KTM teammate.