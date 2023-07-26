The former MotoGP rider has been out of action since the closing stages of the 2019 season, but with his four-year ban coming to an end, WorldSBK is likely to be his new home.

Iannone has been heavily linked with Ducati for several months, and after recent visits to Misano and Imola, the ultra-talented Italian looks set to join GoEleven Ducati.

Nicolo Buelga is expected to join the factory Aruba.it Ducati team, while Danilo Petrucci and Axel Bassani are likely to stay put at Barni Ducati and Motocorsa, respectively.

Sam Lowes, currently of Moto2, is also going to be aboard Panigale V4 R machinery in 2024 after his Marc VDS team announced they would be setting up a project in WorldSBK.

That leaves GoEleven as the only realistic choice for Iannone, and with the team seemingly set on signing the Italian as a replacement for Philipp Oettl, the Superbike grid is set to have another big name join the fold.

A report from Gazzetta said this about the Iannone to GoEleven Ducati hype: "Over the weekend at Imola, Andrea met with Gianni Ramello, the team's number one to define the next season, also financially (the cost of the operation is around 400,000 euros).

"The Italian would have a Panigale V4R at his disposal which, at a technical level, at least at the start of the championship, would have the same specifications as the reference team Aruba (where Nicolo Bulega will be partnered with Alvaro Bautista) as well as the Barni (who will confirm Danilo Petrucci) and Motocorsa (Bassani)."

Should Iannone join Ducati then it will confirm the Italian manufacturer’s complete line-up for 2024.