Following his best round of the 2023 WorldSBK season to date, Rea, who was asked pre-weekend about rumours linking him with Yamaha, has given a clear update on his future.

Rea won Saturday’s flag-to-flag Race 1 at Most before claiming podiums in the Superpole Race and Race 2.

But when speaking post-race, Rea said his current situation at Kawasaki is not one he’s happy with, thus leading to thoughts regarding his future.

Rea said: "I'm thinking a lot right now; I am not 100% content in my situation to be honest. I have quite a lot of days of thinking ahead but I don't feel in any rush and there's no panic.

"It's important at this point of my career and my life, that I make a good decision. One that’s right for me.

"I'll take my time but before thinking about that, I want to have a beer and enjoy this weekend. I feel like we did a really good job as a team all together. We'll start thinking about 2024 in a couple of weeks."

Rea is contracted to Kawasaki until the end of next season, however, it appears as though he could terminate his contract early, if both sides agreed to it.

During the Czech round Rea resumed his battle with Danilo Petrucci from Donington Park, as the Italian again got the better of the 36-year-old.

What was a superb last-lap fight between the pair ended with Petrucci getting the better of Rea thanks to a move at the final corner.

"I passed Jonny at Turn 1 on the final lap, but he answered me back at Turn 2," said the Barni Ducati rider. "I had a good braking point for Turn 6 but he was still there and I thought that if I’m going to pass him, we’re both going to crash.

"I thought third was OK but in the penultimate corner, I saw him struggling so I tried to pass him, then he came back on the line and we did the last corner side by side.

"He was a gentleman, because with a bit more throttle, he’d hit me and put me wide, but he’s a great World Champion.

"I owe him at least two beers next time! P2 is my best result; we need to start better."