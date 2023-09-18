The big seat yet to be filled is the factory Kawasaki ride alongside Alex Lowes, after six-time world champion Jonathan Rea decided to swap the green and black for Yamaha.

Axel Bassani, who was expected to stay at Motocorsa Ducati after being overlooked by Aruba.it Ducati in favour of Nicolo Bulega, is the rider set to replace Rea.

Bassani has long clamoured for a factory seat and will get his chance to become a team leader at the most successful team in Superbike history.

With Bassani set to join KRT, what does that mean for Michael Ruben Rinaldi?

The Ducati rider could yet remain with the Italian manufacturer should Bassani leave Motocorsa, however, it appears as though Rinaldi could join Team HRC.

Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona are said to have contracts for the 2024 season, but with Lecuona potentially moving back to MotoGP with LCR, Rinaldi would then become the favourite to secure his seat.

Honda are yet to confirm a rider for either of their 2024 seats and remain the only factory team not to have done so.

At BMW, Toprak Razgatlioglu is secure although it remains to be seen who will line-up alongside him.

The expectation is that Michael Van Der Mark will stay aboard the factory M 1000 RR, while Scott Redding will switch to Bonovo Action BMW alongside Garrett Gerloff.